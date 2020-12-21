This combination photo of celebrities with birthdays from Dec. 27 - Jan 2 shows Timothee Chalamet, from left, Denzel Washington, Diego Luna, Ellie Goulding, Anthony Hopkins, Grandmaster Flash and Kate Bosworth. (AP Photo) AP

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2:

Dec. 27: Actor John Amos (“The West Wing,” “Roots”) is 81. Guitarist Mick Jones of Foreigner is 76. Singer Tracy Nelson is 76. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 72. Jazz drummer T.S. Monk is 71. Singer Karla Bonoff is 69. Guitarist David Knopfler of Dire Straits is 68. Actor Tovah Feldshuh (“Law and Order”) is 67. Actor Maryam D’Abo (“The Living Daylights”) is 60. Drummer Jeff Bryant (Ricochet) is 58. Actor Ian Gomez (“Felicity,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 56. Actor Theresa Randle (“Bad Boys”) is 56. Actor Eva LaRue (“CSI: Miami”) is 54. Bassist Darrin Vincent of Dailey and Vincent is 51. Guitarist Matt Slocum of Sixpence None the Richer is 48. Actor Wilson Cruz (“Party of Five,” ″My So-Called Life”) is 47. Actor Masi Oka (“Hawaii Five-0,” ″Heroes”) is 46. Actor Emilie de Ravin (“Once Upon A Time,” ″Lost”) is 39. Actor Jay Ellis (“Insecure”) is 39. Guitarist James Mead of Kutless is 38. Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore is 32. Singer Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay is 29. Actor Timothee Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name,” ″Lady Bird”) is 25.

Dec. 28: Actor Nichelle Nichols (“Star Trek”) is 88. Actor Maggie Smith (“Harry Potter”) is 86. Singer-keyboardist Edgar Winter is 74. Actor Denzel Washington is 66. TV personality Gayle King (“CBS This Morning”) is 66. Drummer Mike McGuire of Shenandoah is 62. Actor Chad McQueen (the “Karate Kid” films) is 60. Country singer-guitarist Marty Roe of Diamond Rio is 60. Actor Malcolm Gets (“Caroline in the City”) is 57. Political commentator Ana Navarro (“The View”) is 49. Comedian Seth Meyers (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”) is 47. Actor Brendan Hines (“Suits,” ″Lie To Me”) is 44. Actor Joe Manganiello (“True Blood”) is 44. Actor Vanessa Ferlito (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 43. Singer John Legend is 42. Actor Andre Holland (“Selma”) is 41. Actor Sienna Miller is 39. Actor Beau Garrett (“The Good Doctor”) is 38. Actor Thomas Dekker (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “Heroes”) is 33. Actor Mackenzie Rosman (“7th Heaven”) is 31. “American Idol” runner-up David Archuleta is 30. Actor Mary-Charles Jones (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 19. Actor Miles Brown (“Black-ish”) is 16.

Dec. 29: Actor Inga Swenson (“Benson”) is 88. Actor Jon Voight is 82. Country singer Ed Bruce is 81. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 74. Actor Ted Danson is 73. Singer-actor Yvonne Elliman is 69. Actor Patricia Clarkson is 61. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 61. Guitarist-singer Jim Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain is 59. Actor Michael Cudlitz (“The Walking Dead”) is 56. Singer Dexter Holland of The Offspring is 55. Actor Jason Gould is 54. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 53. Director Lilly Wachowski (“The Matrix”) is 53. Singer-guitarist Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 50. Actor Kevin Weisman (“Alias”) is 50. Actor Jude Law is 48. Actor Maria Dizzia (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 46. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 46. Actor Shawn Hatosy (“Reckless,” ″The Faculty”) is 45. Actor Katherine Moennig (“Ray Donovan,” “The L Word”) is 44. Actor Alison Brie (“Glow,” ″Community”) is 38. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 37. Actor Iain de Caestecker (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 33. Actor Jane Levy (“Suburgatory”) is 31. Drummer Danny Wagner of Greta Van Fleet is 22.

Dec. 30: Actor Russ Tamblyn is 86. Singer Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary is 83. Director James Burrows (“Cheers,” ″Taxi”) is 80. Actor Fred Ward (“The Right Stuff”) is 78. Singer Mike Nesmith of The Monkees is 78. Actor Concetta Tomei (“Providence,” ″China Beach”) is 75. Singer Patti Smith is 74. Musician Jeff Lynne is 73. TV host Meredith Vieira (“Today,” ″The View”) is 67. Actor Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Moesha”) is 65. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 64. Actor Patricia Kalembar (“Sisters”) is 64. Actor-comedian Tracey Ullman is 61. TV host Sean Hannity is 59. Actor George Newbern (“Providence”) is 57. Singer Jay Kay of Jamiroquai is 51. Drummer Byron McMackin of Pennywise is 51. Actor Meredith Monroe (“Dawson’s Creek”) is 51. Actor Daniel Sunjata (“Rescue Me”) is 49. Actor Maureen Flanigan (“7th Heaven”) is 48. Actor Jason Behr (“The Grudge,” ″Roswell”) is 47. Actor Lucy Punch (“Ben and Kate”) is 43. Singer-actor Tyrese is 42. Actor Eliza Dushku (“Dollhouse,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 40. Guitarist Tim Lopez of Plain White T’s is 40. Actor Kristin Kreuk (“Smallville”) is 38. Singer-guitarist Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers is 38. Singer Andra Day is 36. Actor Anna Wood (“Falling Water,” ″Reckless”) is 35. Singer Ellie Goulding (GOL’-ding) is 34. Actor Caity Lotz (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 34. Actor Jeff Ward (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 34. Guitarist Eric Steedly of LANCO is 30. Drummer Jamie Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 29.

Dec. 31: Actor Anthony Hopkins is 83. Actor Tim Considine (“My Three Sons”) is 80. Actor Sarah Miles (“The Big Sleep”) is 79. Actor Barbara Carrera (“Never Say Never Again”) is 79. Guitarist Andy Summers of The Police is 78. Actor Ben Kingsley is 77. Actor Tim Matheson is 73. Singer Burton Cummings of The Guess Who is 73. Actor Joe Dallesandro (“The Limey”) is 72. Bassist Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith is 69. Actor James Remar (“Dexter”) is 67. Actor Bebe Neuwirth (“Madam Secretary,” “Cheers”) is 62. Singer Paul Westerberg is 61. Actor Val Kilmer is 61. Guitarist Ric Ivanisevich of Oleander is 58. Guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax is 57. Actor Lance Reddick (“Fringe,” ″The Wire”) is 51. Singer-actor Joe McIntyre of New Kids on the Block is 48. Cellist Mikko Siren of Apocalyptica is 45. Singer Psy is 43. Drummer Bob Bryar (My Chemical Romance) is 41. Drummer Jason Sechrist of Portugal. The Man is 41. Actor Ricky Whittle (“American Gods”) is 41. Actor Erich Bergen (“Madam Secretary,” ″Jersey Boys”) is 35. Musician Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers is 31.

Jan. 1: Actor Frank Langella is 83. Singer-guitarist Country Joe McDonald of Country Joe and the Fish is 79. Comedian Don Novello (Father Guido Sarducci) is 78. Actor Rick Hurst (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 75. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 63. Actor Renn Woods is 63. Actor Dedee Pfeiffer (“Cybill”) is 57. Actor Morris Chestnut (“The Brothers,” ″The Best Man”) is 52. R&B singer Tank is 45. Actor Eden Riegel (“The Young and the Restless”) is 40. Bassist Noah Sierota of Echosmith is 25.

Jan. 2: TV host Jack Hanna (“Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild”) is 74. Actor Wendy Phillips (“I Am Sam”) is 69. Actor Cynthia Sikes (“St. Elsewhere”) is 67. Actor Gabrielle Carteris (“Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 60. Actor Tia Carrere is 54. Actor Cuba Gooding Junior is 53. Model Christy Turlington is 52. Actor Renee Elise Goldsberry (Broadway’s “Hamilton”) is 50. Actor Taye Diggs (“The Best Man,” ″How Stella Got Her Groove Back”) is 50. Singer Doug Robb of Hoobastank is 46. Actor Dax Shepard (“Parenthood”) is 46. Sax player-guitarist Jerry DePizzo Jr. of O.A.R. is 42. Singer Kelton Kessee of Immature and of IMX is 40. Musician Ryan Merchant of Capital Cities is 40. Actor Kate Bosworth is 38. Actor Anthony Carrigan (“Barry,” “Gotham”) is 38. Musician Trombone Shorty is 35. Singer Bryson Tiller is 28.