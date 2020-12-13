San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Man shot by police after shooting at Manhattan cathedral

By TED SHAFFREY The Associated Press

New York police officers move in on the scene of a shooting at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in New York. A man was shot by police after shots rang out at the end of a Christmas choral concert on the steps of the Manhattan cathedral Sunday afternoon. It's unclear if the gunman was killed or if any others were injured. The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the church which is the mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York and seat of its bishop. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
NEW YORK

A man was shot by police after shots rang out at the end of a Christmas choral concert on the steps of a Manhattan cathedral Sunday afternoon.

It’s unclear if the gunman was killed and police said there's no indication anyone but the gunman was shot. The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York and seat of its bishop.

The 45-minute concert had just concluded and people were starting to walk away when a series of shots was heard, sending people running down the street screaming. Officers who had been on hand to provide security for the event quickly moved in and shot the gunman, who police believe was armed with a rifle.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and Chief of Department Terence Monahan were headed to the scene.

