N. Dakota, SD State meet in conference play

North Dakota (1-3, 1-0) vs. South Dakota State (4-2, 1-0)

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts North Dakota in a Summit League matchup. Each program is coming off of a victory this past Thursday. South Dakota State earned a 77-75 win over North Dakota State, while North Dakota won 75-71 over South Dakota.

LEADING THE WAY: South Dakota State's Noah Freidel has averaged 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while Baylor Scheierman has put up 15 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Fighting Hawks, Filip Rebraca has averaged 19.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while Tyree Ihenacho has put up 10.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.FILIP IS A FORCE: Rebraca has connected on 66.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 5 over the last three games. He's also converted 68.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: North Dakota has lost its last three road games, scoring 69 points, while allowing 77 per game.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Jackrabbits have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Fighting Hawks. South Dakota State has an assist on 39 of 82 field goals (47.6 percent) over its previous three games while North Dakota has assists on 33 of 77 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Summit League teams. The Jackrabbits have averaged 11 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25