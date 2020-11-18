AP Source: Pistons acquiring Ariza, 16th pick from Rockets

The Houston Rockets agreed to trade Trevor Ariza and the 16th pick in Wednesday night's NBA draft to the Detroit Pistons for a future first-round pick, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Detroit already had the seventh pick in this year's draft.

The Philadelphia 76ers sent Al Horford and a protected future first-round pick to Oklahoma City in a major draft-night trade.

A person with direct knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Wednesday the Sixers will receive Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson from the Thunder. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet announced.

The Sixers also sent a 2025 first-round pick protected from 1-6 overall. The Sixers also sent the 34th selection in Wednesday’s draft to the Thunder and the rights to European point guard Vasilije Micic.

The New York Knicks moved up a few spots with their second pick of the first round by completing a trade with the Utah Jazz.

The Knicks acquired the No. 23 selection from Utah, sending the Nos. 27 and 38 picks to the Jazz.

New York also received the draft rights to Croatian center Ante Tomic, who was taken by the Jazz in the second round in 2008 but has spent his entire career in Europe.

The Knicks' first pick is the No. 8 selection.

AP Sports Writer Noah Trister contributed to this report.