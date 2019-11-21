Temple plays USC

Temple (3-0) vs. Southern California (5-0)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple and Southern California both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad is coming off of a victory in their last game. Southern California earned a 91-84 win at home over Pepperdine on Tuesday, while Temple won 70-65 at La Salle on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Southern California's Onyeka Okongwu has averaged 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks while Nick Rakocevic has put up 16.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals. For the Owls, Nate Pierre-Louis has averaged 18.7 points, 11 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Quinton Rose has put up 16 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Pierre-Louis has had his hand in 42 percent of all Temple field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Southern California's Jonah Mathews has attempted 33 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 7 for 19 over the past three games.

STREAK SCORING: Southern California has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 65.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California is rated second among Pac-12 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38 percent. The Trojans have averaged 14.6 offensive boards per game.

