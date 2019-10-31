Prince Harry, young Archie send good-luck message to England

Britain's Prince Harry poses for a photo during the launch of the team selected to represent the UK at the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. AP Photo

Britain's Royal Family is getting excited about England's appearance in the Rugby World Cup final — even its most recent arrival.

Prince Harry has sent a message of support to the England squad ahead of their title match against South Africa in Yokohama on Saturday.

Included in the message was a photo of the prince's 5-month-old son, Archie, in an England jersey.

"A nice touch," England flanker Sam Underhill said Friday.

Harry is a long-standing England fan and a patron of the Rugby Football Union. He will be attending the final this weekend.