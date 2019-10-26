Tomb of Jimmy Buffett ancestor being restored in Mississippi

The tomb of an ancestor to musician Jimmy Buffett is getting a makeover in Biloxi, Mississippi.

WLOX-TV reports that a restoration expert is finishing a four-inch thick concrete block around the original tomb of St. Cyr Zamour at the Biloxi Cemetery.

The tomb was in disrepair.

The news station says a University of Southern Mississippi archaeologist removed Zamour's remains and discovered that Zamour's wife, Marie-Josephe Ryan, was buried with him.

The remains were reburied, and now the restoration is nearing completion.

The City of Biloxi contributed $2,000 toward the effort.