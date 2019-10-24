Video seems to contradict hotel that ousted Gretchen Wilson

FILE - This Nov. 14, 2018 file photo shows Gretchen Wilson at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wilson was removed from a New Mexico hotel after she performed at a weekend music festival. The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, that police were called to Hotel Encanto in Las Cruces around 3 a.m. Sunday after numerous noise complaints about Wilson’s room. A police spokesman says she and her team left voluntarily. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision

Video from a police body camera appears to contradict a New Mexico hotel's story about removing country singer Gretchen Wilson following an alleged noise complaint.

The video obtained in a public records request shows a confused and angry Wilson telling police she was asleep as she's asked to leave a Las Cruces hotel around 3 a.m. Oct 13.

The Grammy Award-winning singer says in the video she did nothing wrong. Wilson also says the staff at the Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces were retaliating against her after she asked for room service and was denied.

A hotel employee is then heard saying Wilson could stay. Wilson refused.

Heritage Hotels & Resorts, which owns Hotel Encanto, has not responded to phone messages and emails.