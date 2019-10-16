San Jose Sharks play the Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (6-1-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-4-0, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to play the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose went 46-27-9 overall and 25-11-5 at home a season ago. Goalies for the Sharks compiled an .889 save percentage while giving up 3.0 goals on 28.2 shots per game last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Carolina went 46-29-7 overall with a 22-16-3 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Hurricanes scored 3.0 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.7 last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Sharks Injuries: Tim Heed: day to day (upper body), Marcus Sorensen: day to day (undisclosed).

Hurricanes Injuries: Trevor van Riemsdyk: out (upper body), Jordan Martinook: out (core).