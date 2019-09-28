Usonian Automatic Frank Lloyd Wright home for sale

One of two New Hampshire homes designed by Frank Lloyd Wright is on the market.

The Toufic H. Kalil house in Manchester was built in 1955 and is an example the "Usonian Automatic" houses Wright designed as a more moderately-priced option for the post-war middle class.

The house made of modular concrete blocks was built for a doctor and his wife who were inspired by the home of a friend whose Wright house was built on the same street. That property, the Zimmerman house, is now part of the Currier Museum of Art.

The Kalil house is now for sale for the first time, being offered at $850,000 by the Paula Martin Group. It includes the original furniture and fixtures.