Hughes scores 2 in preseason debut for Devils

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) scores a goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Kyle Keyser (85) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Newark,N.J. AP Photo

Jack Hughes scored twice in his NHL preseason debut, including the winner 40 seconds into overtime to lift a New Jersey Devils split squad to a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Monday night in Newark, New Jersey.

Hughes, the first overall pick in June's NHL draft, and P.K. Subban, acquired in a trade with Nashville, each played his first game for the Devils.

Connor Carrick and Jesper Bratt also scored for New Jersey.

Cory Schneider started in goal for New Jersey and made 17 saves on 18 shots before being replaced by Gilles Senn, who was credited with the win after stopping 14 of 16 shots he faced.

Oskar Steen, Chris Wagner and Jack Studnicka scored for Boston. Studnicka's goal with 50 seconds left in regulation tied the score 3-3. Dan Vladar took the loss as he allowed all four New Jersey goals on 14 shots. Bruins starter Kyle Keyser stopped all 17 shots he faced.

In Montreal, Jake Evans scored late in the third period to lead the Canadiens to a 4-2 victory over the other Devils split squad.

Artturi Lehkonen and Nate Thompson scored for Montreal in the first period and Nick Cousins added an empty-netter in the third.

Carey Price and Cayden Primeau shared goaltending duties. Price gave up one goal on nine shots, and Primeau stopped 16 of 17 shots he faced.

Will Butcher and Michael McLeod scored for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood started in goal and had 11 saves on 13 shots through two periods. Evan Cormier made 11 saves in the third.

WILSON SCORES IN OT TO LIFT CAPITALS

In Washington, Tom Wilson scored 2:25 into overtime to lift the Capitals to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Damien Riat, Travis Boyd and Aliaksei Protas also scored for Washington. Pheonix Copley had 27 saves.

Aleksi Saarela, Alexander Nylander and Adam Boqvist scored for Chicago, which got a 25-save effort from Collin Delia.

EICHEL'S OT GOAL PUSHES SABRES PAST PENGUINS

In State College, Pennsylvania, Jack Eichel scored 4:52 into overtime to lift the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Eichel finished with a goal and an assist.

John Gilmour, Conor Sheary, Henry Jokiharju and Tage Thompson also scored for the Sabres. Carter Hutton started in goal and made two saves on three shots before being replaced by Jonas Johansson, who stopped 11 of 14 shots.

Andrew Agozzino, Sam Lafferty, Adam Johnson and Ryan Haggerty scored for Pittsburgh, which rallied from a 4-1 deficit with three third-period goals to force overtime.

Penguins starter Casey DeSmith made 23 saves on 25 shots in his half of the game. Tristan Jarry took the loss after allowing three goals on 22 shots.

SBISA GETS TIEBREAKING GOAL FOR ISLANDERS

In Philadelphia, Luca Sbisa' tie-breaking goal early in the third period lifted the New York Islanders to a 3-1 victory over the Flyers.

Thomas Hickey and Erik Brown also scored for the Islanders.

Christopher Gibson was credited with the win as he made 13 saves on 13 shots after replacing starter Semyon Varlamov, who made 10 saves.

James van Riemsdyk scored Philadelphia's lone goal. Brian Elliott started in goal for the Flyers and stopped eight of nine shots. Alex Lyon was charged with the loss, as he allowed a goal on three shots.

PREDATORS SWEEP SPLIT-SQUAD GAMES WITH PANTHERS

In Nashville, Tennessee, Nick Bonino scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Predators to a 6-3 win over the Florida Panthers in a split squad game.

Austin Watson chipped in with a goal and an assist, and Rem Pitlick, Philip Tomasino, and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which had 13 players record a point in the win.

The Predators trailed by two 2:05 into the second period, before scoring the final five goals of the game.

Connor Ingram stopped all 11 shots he faced in the final half of the game to earn the win. Nashville starter Troy Grosenick allowed three goals on 12 shots.

Brett Connolly finished with a goal and an assist for Florida, which also received goals from Colton Sceviour and Jayce Hawryluk. Philippe Desrosiers was charged with the loss after allowing three goals on 11 shots in the second half of the game. Chris Driedger started for the Panthers and stopped 15 of 17 shots.

In Nashville, Juuse Saros and Ethan Haider combined to stop 21 shots in the Predators' 1-0 win.

Laurent Dauphin's goal 3:14 into the first accounted for all of the scoring.

Florida starter Sam Montembeault stopped 18 of 19 shots, and Ryan Bednard made eight saves.

KOSTIN AND BORTUZZO LIFT BLUES PAST STARS

In Dallas, Klim Kostin and Robert Bortuzzo scored 5:29 apart in the second period to give the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues a 2-0 win over the Stars.

Starter Ville Husso (13 saves) and Adam Wilcox (eight saves) combined for the shutout.

Ben Bishop started for Dallas and made 16 saves on 17 shots in his half of the game, and Anton Khudobin stopped 15 of 16 shots he faced.

NEAL SCORES IN OILERS DEBUT

In Edmonton, Alberta, James Neal scored in his first preseason game with Edmonton, helping the Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-0.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers, and defensemen Joel Persson and Oscar Klefbom each had two assists, Stuart Skinner made 18 saves and Dylan Wells had seven in the shutout.

Eric Comrie stopped 31 shots for the Jets.

FLAMES, CANUCKS SPLIT PAIR OF GAMES

At Calgary, Alberta, Jake Virtanen scored twice, including the overtime winner, to help the Vancouver Canucks beat the Flames 3-2 in matchup of split squads.

Virtanen won it 1:32 into the extra period as he ripped a wrist shot past Cam Talbot on a 2-on-1.

Mitch Eliot also scored for the Canucks, and Richard Bachman stopped 36 shots.

Johnny Gaudreau and Michael Frolik scored for Calgary.

Calgary starting goalie David Rittich exited the game after 32-plus minutes following four saves on four shots. Cam Talbot gave up three goals on nine shots in relief.

In Victoria, British Columbia, Austin Czarnik scored twice and the Canucks held off a Flames third-period rally in a 4-3 win.

Dillon Dube opened the scoring for Vancouver 5:11 into the game, and Rasmus Andersson made it 4-0 at 2:03 of the third.

Loui Eriksson got the Flames on the board less than 2 minutes later, and Josh Teves and Bo Horvat scored 1:27 apart to pull Calgary within one in the final minute.