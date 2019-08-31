24th annual garlic festival Saturday and Sunday

Garlic lovers will be flocking to Bennington this weekend for the 24th annual Southern Vermont Garlic & Herb Festival.

Festival goers will be able to sample everything garlic from ice cream to jelly to pickled garlic.

The festival is taking place Saturday and Sunday at Camelot Village. It includes live music, 200 vendors, kids' activities and a wine and beer garden.

Organizers say there will be demonstrations on garlic planting, braiding and cooking.

The Benningon Banner reports that nearly 14,000 people attended the festival last year.