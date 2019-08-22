Portland plays Seattle in conference matchup

Seattle Sounders FC (11-8-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (11-10-4, seventh in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers host the Seattle Sounders in a conference matchup.

The Timbers are 6-7-3 in Western Conference games. Portland is 6-0-1 when it scores more than two goals.

The Sounders are 5-6-5 against Western Conference teams. Seattle has 25 of its 40 goals in the second half of matches.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. Portland won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Fernandez leads Portland with 10 goals. Jeremy Ebobisse has three goals over the last 10 games for the Timbers.

Bradley Shaun Smith leads Seattle with six assists. Harry Shipp has three goals over the past 10 games for the Sounders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 6-2-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.1 assists, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Seattle: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Marco Farfan (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured), Modou Jadama (injured).

Seattle: Victor Rodriguez (injured), Alex Roldan (injured), Will Bruin (injured), Roman Torres.