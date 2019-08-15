Giants take on the Diamondbacks in division play

San Francisco Giants (60-61, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (61-60, second in the NL West)

9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Dereck Rodriguez (4-6, 5.32 ERA) Diamondbacks: Alex Young (4-2, 3.32 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Arizona and San Francisco will play on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks are 22-32 against teams from the NL West. The Arizona offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Giants are 30-27 against NL West Division opponents. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .239 batting average. Kevin Pillar leads the team with an average of .255.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 59 extra base hits and is batting .320. Carson Kelly is 6-for-23 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Pillar leads the Giants with 47 extra base hits and has 63 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski is 7-for-30 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Giants: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 60-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: day-to-day (back), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Shaun Anderson: 10-day IL (finger), Steven Duggar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: 10-day IL (elbow).