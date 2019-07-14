Young theater star wins national award after hard childhood

A recent high school graduate in Salt Lake City is celebrating his win at a national theater competition after overcoming a difficult childhood.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports 18-year-old Ethan Kelso won "Best Actor" at the Jimmy Awards, a critically acclaimed high school theater competition in New York. Kelso found musical theater as a reprieve after his father was killed in a car accident and his mother struggled with addiction.

Kelso and his older sister were adopted by their grandparents when they were younger. He credits them with encouraging him to pursue musical theater as an after-school activity.

Previous award recipients are starring in Broadway productions such as "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Mean Girls." Kelso is deciding his next move as he fields college acceptances and interviews with talent agencies.