New York plays Miami after Syndergaard’s solid showing

New York Mets (41-51, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (34-56, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (4-7, 3.27 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-8, 3.82 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Noah Syndergaard. Syndergaard threw seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts against Miami.

The Marlins are 16-32 against the rest of their division. Miami has hit 71 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Brian Anderson leads the team with 12, averaging one every 26.5 at-bats.

The Mets are 22-24 against NL East Division opponents. New York is slugging .430 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .623. The Mets won the last meeting 4-2. Noah Syndergaard earned his seventh victory and Michael Conforto went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Nick Anderson registered his fourth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the Marlins with 40 RBIs and is batting .248. Garrett Cooper is 9-for-38 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Alonso leads the Mets with 30 home runs and is batting .277. Jeff McNeil is 16-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .264 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Mets: 4-6, .252 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: 10-day IL (finger), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).