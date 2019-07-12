The Latest: Chicago federal case accuses Kelly of conspiracy

FILE - In this June 6, 2019, file photo, singer R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to 11 additional sex-related felonies during a court hearing before Judge Lawrence Flood at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. R. Kelly, already facing sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors, was arrested in Chicago Thursday, July 11, 2019 on a federal grand jury indictment listing 13 counts including sex crimes and obstruction of justice. E. Jason Wambsgans

The Latest on the sex crimes case against R&B singer R. Kelly (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

R&B singer R. Kelly faces charges in Chicago federal court accusing him of child sex crimes, child pornography and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.

The 13-count indictment filed Friday morning in U.S. District Court also names Kelly's business manager and another employee. It was released the same day federal prosecutors in New York charged Kelly with racketeering other sex-related crimes.

The Illinois federal indictment details efforts to cover up sexually explicit videos of Kelly with underage girls. Prosecutors say the defendants paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to victims and witnesses to make sure they wouldn't cooperate with law enforcement. It also accuses Kelly of using physical abuse, violence and blackmail to prevent victims from providing evidence to law enforcement.

Kelly's attorney has said the charges aren't a surprise and that Kelly hopes to be released at a bail hearing next week. The singer has denied wrongdoing.

___

9:45 a.m.

R&B singer R. Kelly has been charged with racketeering and sex-related crimes against women and girls in sweeping New York federal indictment.

The 18-page indictment unsealed Friday accuses Kelly and members of his entourage of recruiting women and girls to "engage in illegal sexual activity with the singer. He is the only person named in the indictment. It describes rules that Kelly had for the women, including not allowing them to eat or use the bathroom and not permitting them to look at other men and telling them to keep their heads down.

Besides racketeering the indictment includes charges of transporting for prostitution and coercion or enticement of a female.

Kelly's attorney has said the charges aren't a surprise and that Kelly hopes to be released at a bail hearing next week. The singer has denied wrongdoing.

___

8:05 a.m.

R. Kelly's attorney says federal agents arrested the R&B singer on charges out of Illinois and New York.

Attorney Steve Greenberg said Friday that agents were "professional and courteous" when they arrested Kelly on Thursday evening while he was walking his dog in Chicago. Kelly is being held at a downtown Chicago federal lockup. Greenberg says Kelly hopes to be released after a bail hearing early next week.

Greenberg says Kelly was aware of the federal investigations and the charges weren't a surprise. He says the conduct Kelly has been charged with in federal court "appears to largely be the same" as what he is charged with in state court.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing. Federal charging documents were not yet posted online as of Friday morning.

___

6:45 a.m.

A publicist for R. Kelly says he plans to deliver a statement at a news conference in Atlanta about the R&B singer's arrest and federal indictment on 13 counts, including sex crimes and obstruction of justice.

Darrell Johnson declined to comment when reached by phone early Friday, saying he'd address the latest developments at the morning news conference.

Kelly, already facing sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors, was arrested in Chicago Thursday on a federal grand jury indictment. U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick says Kelly was taken into custody about 7 p.m. and was being held by federal authorities.

The federal indictment was handed down earlier Thursday in federal court for the Northern District of Illinois.

___

12:15 a.m.

Singer R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago Thursday after he was indicted on 13 federal counts including sex crimes, a U.S. Attorney's office spokesman said.

Joseph Fitzpatrick said the R&B singer was taken into custody about 7 p.m. local time and was being held by federal authorities.

He was arrested after a 13-count federal indictment was handed down earlier Thursday in federal court for the Northern District of Illinois.

"The counts include child porn, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice," Fitzpatrick said, adding that further details would be released Friday.

The R&B singer already faces separate state sex-related charges in Illinois involving four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on bail.