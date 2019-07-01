San Francisco plays San Diego after Bumgarner’s strong performance

San Francisco Giants (36-47, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (42-41, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (4-7, 4.52 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Padres: Logan Allen (2-0, 1.39 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with nine strikeouts against Arizona.

The Padres are 16-17 against NL West opponents. San Diego is hitting a collective batting average of .244 this season, led by Eric Hosmer with an average of .302.

The Giants are 18-22 on the road. San Francisco ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .226 batting average, Buster Posey leads the club with an average of .251. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hosmer leads the Padres with 97 hits and has 60 RBIs. Manny Machado is 16-for-45 with three doubles, six home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 28 extra base hits and is batting .240. Alex Dickerson is 12-for-32 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Giants: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Hunter Renfroe: day-to-day (illness), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (elbow), Francisco Mejia: day-to-day (forearm).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steven Duggar: 10-day IL (back).