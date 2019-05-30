Celebrities

Chicago’s Thompson Center on national endangered places list

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has listed downtown Chicago's state government building to its list of the country's most-endangered historic places.

The Chicago Tribune reported Thursday that the James R. Thompson Center appeared on the Washington-based nonprofit's list this year. Trust spokesman Virgil McDill says the Helmut Jahn-designed building is the first work of postmodern architecture placed on the list. The 17-story, curved-glass structure opened in May 1985 to house state offices.

Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure in April authorizing the sale of the building, which has been hailed for its architecture but derided for its functionality. Pritzker's office released a five-phase, 22-month timetable to ensure a sale completion within two years.

The center also has appeared on Landmarks Illinois and Preservation Chicago's endangered-building lists.

