Houston Texans star JJ Watt engaged to soccer’s Kealia Ohai

FILE - In this April 16, 2019 photo, Houston Texans' J.J. Watt, left, and his girlfriend, professional soccer player Kealia Ohai attend Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets in Houston. Both tweeted word of their engagement Sunday, May 26, 2019, with photos showing Watt down on one knee before Ohai along a waterfront and rocky coast with a beautiful sunset. AP Photo

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is engaged to his girlfriend, professional soccer player Kealia Ohai.

Both tweeted word of their engagement Sunday with photos showing Watt down on one knee before Ohai along a waterfront and rocky coast with a beautiful sunset.

Watt, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, tweeted , "I'm the luckiest man in the world" and "#SheSaidYes."

Ohai tweeted : "I love you."

She plays for the Houston Dash.

Watt, a college standout at Wisconsin, helped raise tens of millions of dollars for storm relief after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas in 2017. Watt's online fundraiser, with an original goal of $200,000, led to a surge of donations and his foundation distributing at least $41.6 million to help rebuild the Texas Gulf Coast.