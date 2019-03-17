Where eagles flirt: A DC tale of love, loss and raccoons

This March 4, 2019, image from video provided by Earth Conservation Corps Eagle Cam, shows Bald Eagles Liberty and Justice on their nest in Washington. It’s a tale containing seemingly everything you’d need for a proper soap opera: star-crossed lovers, a stable relationship threatened by younger suitors, pregnancy and loss, and a hungry raccoon. Washingtonians, along with a global community of eagle-watchers, have been transfixed this winter by the tale of Liberty and Justice, a pair of bald eagles who have nested and raised eaglets together for 14 years on the grounds of Washington’s police academy (Earth Conservation Corps via AP)