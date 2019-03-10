Valtteri Bottas: “I’m going to beat everyone this year”

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, Mechanics prepare Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, Spain. Previewing the upcoming 2019 season, for Bottas, even though he didn’t win a single race in 2018, the Finnish driver still believes he can be a genuine challenger for the title this season, even though that will mean challenging his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton. Joan Monfort, FILE AP Photo