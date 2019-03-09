O’Rourke documentary provides no hints on possible 2020 run

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2019 file photo former Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke speaks to a crowd inside a ball park inside the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. A growing list of Democratic presidential contenders want the U.S. government to legalize marijuana, reflecting a nationwide shift. O'Rourke, who appears poised to join the 2020 Democratic field, called again this week to end the federal prohibition on marijuana. Rudy Gutierrez, File AP Photo