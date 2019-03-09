The Latest: R. Kelly speaks briefly after jail release

In this Wednesday, March 6, 2019 booking photo released by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office is R. Kelly. A Cook County Sheriff's Office official says singer Kelly won't be released from jail until he pays $161,000 in back child support he owes. Sheriff's office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari says Kelly was taken into custody Wednesday during a hearing over the child support and that his next hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday, March 13. (Cook County Sheriff’s Office via AP)