21 Savage sued for $1 million by promoter in civil case

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, 21 Savage poses in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. On Friday, March 8, 2019, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a week after the Liberty County District Attorney’s office rejected a felony case against the Atlanta rapper for a contract dispute regarding a 2016 performance, the club promoter has re-filed it as a civil case in Fulton County, where the artist lives. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision