‘Fight Back!’ consumer reporter David Horowitz dies

This Aug. 20, 1987, image made from video shows an intruder with a gun, as journalist David Horowitz is taken hostage during a live broadcast of Channel 4 Los Angeles. Horowitz remained calm and read the gunman's statements on camera, but the station had cut the broadcast without the gunman becoming aware of that fact. The gun turned out to be a toy BB gun, and Horowitz then took on the campaign to ban toy guns that look like real guns. Longtime consumer journalist David Horowitz has died at age 81, his wife told NBC4. (NBC-TV via AP) AP