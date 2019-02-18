Million-selling ‘Questioneers’ team readies new picture book

This undated image provided by Abrams Children's Books shows the cover of "Sofia Valdez, Future Prez" by author Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts. Abrams Children's Books announced Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, that the book will come out November 5. Beaty and Roberts are known for the popular "Questioneers" series, which includes the picture books "Rosie Revere, Engineer" and "Ada Twist, Scientist." The Questioneers chapter book "Ada Twist and the Perilous Pants" comes out in April. (Abrams Children's Books via AP)