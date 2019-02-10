Michael Jackson estate: New film violates channel standards

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, Wade Robson, from left, director Dan Reed and James Safechuck pose for a portrait to promote the film "Leaving Neverland" at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The Michael Jackson estate has sent a letter to the U.K.’s Channel 4 warning that the documentary on Robson and Safechuck, who accuse the singer of molesting them as boys violates the network's programming guidelines. Estate attorneys say in the letter released to The Associated Press on Monday, Feb. 11, that "Leaving Neverland," includes no response from Jackson defenders as the channel's guidelines require. AP, File Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision