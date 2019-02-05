Beto O’Rourke says he’ll decide on 2020 run by month’s end

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2018, file photo, then-Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke makes a campaign stop at Austin Community College Eastview, in Austin, Texas. After weeks of near-silence, O’Rourke is resurfacing on the biggest of stages, sitting down with one of the world’s best-known women in Oprah Winfrey with the chance to take back a 2020 spotlight that has lately been seized by a first wave of top Democratic primary contenders who have already jumped into the race. Eric Gay, File AP Photo