Trump guests include freed drug offender, bullied student

In this Feb. 1, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump, center, first lady Melania Trump, right, and their son Barron Trump, left, walk out of the White House and head to Marine One on the South Lawn of White House in Washington. A woman whose life sentence for drug offenses was commuted by President Donald Trump and a Delaware student allegedly bullied because his last name is Trump are among guests who will sit with first lady Melania Trump for the State of the Union address. Susan Walsh AP Photo