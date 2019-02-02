Berg: Directing NFL 100th season commercial was ‘emotional’

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2016 file photo, actor and director Peter Berg poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Deepwater Horizon" in London. Berg directed a new Super Bowl commercial called "The 100-Year Game" that paid homage to past and present NFL players including Tom Brady, Jim Brown, Joe Montana, Dick Butkus, Deion Sanders and Patrick Mahomes. The 2-minute ad will air during Super Bowl 53 on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. AP, File Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision