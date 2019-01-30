J. Cole and Meek Mill to headline NBA All-Star Game

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2016 photo, J. Cole performs at the 2016 The Meadows Music and Arts Festivals at Citi Field, in New York. J. Cole will headline the halftime show at the NBA All-Star Game. The seven-time Grammy Award nominee will return to his home state to perform a medley of hits at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Feb. 17, 2019. He released his latest single, “Middle Child,” on Jan. 23. AP, File Photo by Scott Roth/Invision