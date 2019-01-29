Weinstein lawyers argue against sex trafficking claim

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein, center, leaves New York Supreme Court in New York. Weinstein’s lawyers say a New York judge should reject sex trafficking claims in a class-action civil lawsuit against the movie mogul. The lawyers said in papers filed late Monday, Jan. 28, that the law was aimed at stopping sex-trafficking rings or ventures that profit from the illicit sex trade. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo