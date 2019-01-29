Prestigious Man Booker fiction prize loses its main sponsor

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, Britain's Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall addresses the guests during the Man Booker Prize for Fiction 2018, the prize's 50th year, at the Guildhall in London. Britain's leading literary award, the Man Booker Prize, faces uncertainty after its main financial backer announced it is ending its sponsorship in 2019, almost two decades. Frank Augstein, Pool AP Photo