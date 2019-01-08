The Latest: R. Kelly’s attorney denies abuse allegations

FILE - In this June 30, 2013 file photo, R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. A Georgia man involved with a recent documentary detailing abuse allegations against R. Kelly told police the singer's manager threatened him. A Stockbridge police report says Timothy Savage told an officer on Jan. 3 that Don Russell had texted him saying it would be best for him and his family if the documentary didn't air. Savage said he and his wife were involved with Lifetime's "Surviving R. Kelly" series. AP, File Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision