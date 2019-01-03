Saudi Arabia says 5 face death penalty in Khashoggi killing

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2014, file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain. Saudi state media said Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, that suspects in the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi have attended their first court hearing. The state-run Saudi Press Agency said that prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for five of the 11 who were at the hearing. The brief statement did not name the suspects. Hasan Jamali, File AP Photo