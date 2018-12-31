Officials grant permit for music festival near Grand Teton

Officials will allow a metal music festival to take place again east of Grand Teton National Park.
The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the Teton County administrator granted a special event permit last week for the Fire in the Mountains festival scheduled for July 13-14 at Heart Six Ranch in Moran.
The permit was issued following a review by the Teton County Sheriff's Office and Jackson Hole Fire and EMS.
The county has imposed conditions, including prohibiting on-site camping, limiting amplified noise and requiring consultation with the state Game and Fish Department to protect wildlife.
Organizers are planning to cap attendance at 950 people. The 2018 event was limited to 400 people.
Teton County sheriff's Sgt. Todd Stanyon says the 2018 festival had a "very peaceful crowd."
