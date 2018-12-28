Shutdown to close DC museums and galleries by midweek

People skate on the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden Ice Rink, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, as a partial government shutdown continues in Washington. The museum and the skate rink will be closed to the public after January 2nd as a result of the shutdown if it continues into the new year. Behind the rink is the National Archives, which is closed due to the shutdown. President Donald Trump has vowed to hold the line on his budget demand, telling reporters during his visit to Iraq Wednesday that he'll do "whatever it takes" to get money for border security. The White House and congressional Democrats have been talking but to little effect. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo