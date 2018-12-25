Paul McCartney tells fans: Don’t be like me and eat too much

FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Sir Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Most hosts would be quite happy to have Paul McCartney come to a shindig. Paul McCartney’s Christmas message to his fans around the world: Don’t be like me and eat and drink too much. The 76-year-old former Beatle tweeted his lighthearted holiday wishes Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018 illustrated with photos from his younger days. Scott Audette, file AP Photo