Turkey seeks 12-year sentence for Barca’s Turan for fight

Barcelona’s Turkish player Arda Turan, right, leaves a police station in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Turan has given testimony to police following a nightclub brawl during which he reportedly broke the nose of a singer. The DHA news agency said Turan, who is on loan to Istanbul side Basaksehir, was called to a police station where he was questioned for three hours on Thursday. (IHA via AP) AP