Netflix deal could boost all parts of New Mexico

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, from left, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, Netflix vice president for physical production Ty Warren and Albuquerque film liaison Alicia Keyes headline a news conference at ABQ Studios in Albuquerque, N.M., on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Netflix has chosen Albuquerque as its new production hub and is in the process of buying the existing studio complex that includes several sound stages, offices and a back lot. Susan Montoya Bryan AP Photo