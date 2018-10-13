African youth opposition movement aims to drive change

In this photo taken on Friday Oct. 12, 2018, Kyadondo MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine smiles, during a visit to Nairobi, Kenya. Popular young opposition leaders from East Africa say they are uniting efforts with others in West and Southern Africa to form a movement to drive change against the misrule that has plagued the continent. Kenyan legislator Babu Owino said late Friday in a talk with Ugandan pop star-turned-opposition figure Robert Kyagulanyi and Kenyan activist-turned-politician Boniface Mwangi they are reaching out to South Africa’s Julius Malema and Zimbabwe’s Nelson Chamisa, among others. Brian Inganga AP Photo