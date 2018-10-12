Ex-3 Doors Down bassist gets 10 years on gun charge

FILE - In this April 9, 2011 file photo, 3 Doors Down’ bassist Todd Harrell performs before a NASCAR auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Harrell, the founding member and former bassist of the rock band 3 Doors Down has been sentenced to 10 years in Mississippi state prison for possession of a firearm by a felon. News outlets report Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Robert Krebs gave Todd Harrell the maximum penalty during a hearing Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Tim Sharp, File AP Photo