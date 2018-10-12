Arnold Schwarzenegger: ‘I stepped over the line’ with women

FILE - In this May 15, 2018 file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers a speech during the R20 Austrian world summit at the Hofburg palace Vienna, Austria. Schwarzenegger said he “stepped over the line several times” with women. In an interview released Tuesday, Oct. 9 in Men’s Health, the actor and former Republican governor of California said he was the “first one to say sorry.” Schwarzenegger said he feels bad about it and apologies. Ronald Zak, File AP Photo