UK Time’s Up fund gives $1.3 million to women’s groups

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 file photo, Keira Knightley attends a screening of “Colette” at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. A fund set up by British celebrities as part of the Time’s Up movement says it has awarded more than 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to help women who have experienced sexual harassment or abuse. The Justice and Equality Fund was launched earlier this year with backing from stars including Emma Thompson, Gemma Chan, Keira Knightley and Emma Watson. AP, File Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision