Rapper Fabolous faces domestic violence, threats charges

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, Fabolous attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch at One World Trade Center in New York. A grand jury in New Jersey has indicted rapper Fabolous on counts of domestic violence and making terroristic threats. The rapper, whose real name is John Jackson, was charged in connection with two alleged incidents in Englewood in March 2018. AP, File Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision