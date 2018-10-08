Arnold Kopelson, ‘Platoon’ producer, dies at 83

FILE - In this May 22, 1993 file photo, American actor Michael Douglas, center, surrounded by American film director Joel Schumacher, left, and producer Arnold Kopelson, right, pose together for photographers before the press conference of their film “Falling Down” in competition screening at the 46th International Film Festival in Cannes, France. Kopelson, a versatile film producer whose credits ranged from the raunchy teen smash “Porky’s” to the Holocaust drama “Triumph of the Spirit” to the Oscar-winning “Platoon,” died Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at age 83. Family spokesman Jeff Sanderson told The Associated Press that Kopelson died of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif. Gilbert Tourte, File AP Photo