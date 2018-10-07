Cosby lawyers ask court to void conviction, prison sentence

FILE - In a Tuesday Sept. 25, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby is escorted out of the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, in Eagleville, Pa., following his sentencing to three-to-10-year prison sentence for sexual assault. Cosby’s lawyers want a court to overturn the actor’s conviction and three- to 10-year sentence in his Pennsylvania sex assault case because of what they call a string of trial errors. The defense motion argues that trial Judge Steven O’Neill erred in declaring Cosby a sexually violent predator who should be imprisoned to protect the community. Jacqueline Larma, File AP Photo