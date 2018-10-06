Mormons to spend less time at church on Sundays, leaders say

On March 31, 2018, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs during the twice-annual conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. The well-known choir was renamed Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, to strip out the word “Mormon” in a move showing the faith’s new president is serious about ending shorthand names for the religion that have been used for generations by church members and previously promoted by the church. The gospel singing group will now be called “The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square,” The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a statement. Rick Bowmer AP file