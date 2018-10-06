Military families angry about damage, thefts during moves

The Weir family, Vennita, left, Athena, center, and Bill take a photograph, at their home on Wednesday, September 27, 2018, in Albuquerque, N.M. Military families are complaining that this year’s base transfers are the worst in memory as movers are destroying, damaging, losing and stealing their household goods. (Vennita Weir, Source via AP) Vennita Weir AP